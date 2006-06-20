EMC Compliant Water-Based<br>Conductive Coatings

Spraylat GmbH has launched its next generation water-based conductive coatings to help European manufacturers take an environmental and health-conscious approach to achieving electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) compliance for electronic devices.

Water-based Z6261, a copper conductive coating, Z6103 a Silver/Copper hybrid and Z6098 Silver, can be used on a wide range of substrates. They are the latest products from Spraylat in conductive coatings to be manufactured at Spraylat's plant in Germany.



The new coatings offer a high level of shielding from electrical emissions. This ensures products containing electrical devices such as PCs, mobile phones, TVs, and automotive and medical equipment, can more than fulfill EMC exposure criteria.



Additional health and environmental-related benefits include compliance with the RoHS disposal directive which limits the amount of toxic heavy metals, including mercury, cadmium and lead, allowed in electronic devices. As these coatings are based on silver or silver-coated copper metallic fillers, they are also nickel-free.



The low VOCs (Volitile organic Content) provided by Z6261, Z6103 and Z6098 help to minimise further the environmental impact of electronic devices.



Processors are offered a range of application benefits with the new water-based coatings. Spraylat's technology allows for ease of application when using the coatings. Investment in new equipment or complex adaptations is avoided as a wide processing window ensures straightforward integration into existing product lines. Furthermore, a very low film thickness can be achieved, reducing coating volumes.