CML receives development grant

Cambridge Mechatronics and the University of Birmingham have received a grant from the UK Government’s Medical Research Council under its “Proximity to Discovery” Programme to work together on the development of a new surgical instrument for bladder cancer surgery.

As part of the project CML will contribute to the design of a novel surgical device that makes use of shape memory alloy (SMA) actuation.



Dr Andrea Cantone, CMLs business development manager said "SMA is already used extensively in medical procedures for passive devices such as stents and is already established as fully compatible with the human body. We believe our SMA control technology is ideally suited to the development of medical devices as it allows the design of the small, lightweight, precise and powerful actuated tools needed for modern surgical procedures. We are delighted to be working with the University of Birmingham and are confident that this will be a successful and long-lasting partnership”.