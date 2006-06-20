Dell plans to double its work force in Scotland

Dell plans to hire new staff in Scottland that previously worked for companies like IBM and HP. Dell began setting up its operations in Scotland in December 2004.

Josh Claman, Dell's vice president and general manager for the U.K.told ZDNet that in May 2005 the company moved a lot of technical support into Glasgow, and also moved a lot of salespeople into Glasgow.



“The company went from 0 to 500 people, and that will continue to ramp up, and we will have about twice that many in the next 12 to 18 months.", Mr.Claman explained.



While Dell has been growing its support in the U.K. and Scotland, some of the support for the U.K. market will continue to come from India.



Mr.Claman admits that in the past "Dell has gotten in trouble" through outsourcing, but believes that "other companies have had the same problems" because they were "trying to go too far, too fast”, he told ZDNet.