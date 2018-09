picoChip among top 100 tech companies

UK company picoChip has been selected as one of the best-performing and innovative high-tech private companies of Europe and Israel in the fourth annual Tornado100 list.

picoChip was founded in 2000 by Doug Pulley and Peter Claydon and provides solutions to the key challenges of cost, development time and flexibility for next generation of wireless systems.Peter Claydon, CEO and co-founder, picoChip, said, “We are very honored to have been recognized by Tornado Insider in its ranking of the Top 100 start-ups in Europe and Israel. It is the second time since the company’s inception that we have received this accolade and we are very proud to have our achievements acknowledged in this way.”Niels Valkering, Tornado Insider’s Head of Research, added, “The companies Tornado Insider selected are Europe’s technology stars. Combining internal analysis with advice from industry specialists, we identified the elite of Europe’s high-tech entrepreneurial vanguard, appreciating excellence both in innovative, commercial and financial performance. Watch these companies in 2005, as the technology they are commercializing today will change tomorrow’s trends.”The 2004 Tornado100 list can be found on the website of Tornado Insider www.tornado-insider.com , and includes a profile of picoChip and the other 99 most promising and innovative emerging companies in the European high-tech and biotech sectors.