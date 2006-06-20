Foxconn denies iPod factory conditions

EMS provider Foxconn denies last week's Mail on Sunday report into how the iPod are made and claims that reports of substandard working conditions in its factories are false. Foxconn spokesman, Edmund Ding said to DigiTimes, there are many discrepancies "between the truth and the claims in the report."

The report had claimed that one factory in Longhua employs 200,000 workers, Mr. Ding responded that Foxconn only employs 160,000 people worldwide.



Foxconn said that company complies with the labour laws in China, and that the company provides safe dormitories for employees to live in.

