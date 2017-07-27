© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 27, 2017
Robotic Process Automation Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2025
According to a new report from Tractica, the market for RPA is developing rapidly, and the market intelligence firm forecasts that worldwide revenue in the sector will increase from USD 151 million in 2016 to more than USD 5.1 billion by 2025.
Robotic process automation (RPA) is a family of technologies designed to replicate human actions in order to complete a task or series of tasks. Unlike traditional programming constructs, RPA is designed to allow everyday workers to quickly deploy virtual counterparts to learn from and mimic the actions they use to accomplish routine tasks, therefore freeing the worker to handle more complex, and in some cases, more fulfilling work activities.
The key industry sectors that are embracing RPA implementations include financial services & banking, utilities & telecommunications, retail & commercial, and healthcare & insurance. The market opportunity for RPA will be largest in Europe during the forecast period, with Asia Pacific and North America not far behind.
“New use cases for RPA are being implemented at companies around the world,” says principal analyst Keith Kirkpatrick, “focused on both back-end processes, such as accounting, billing management, customer onboarding, and validating data, as well as customer-facing, or front-end processes, such as automated customer service management or contract initiation and management.”
Kirkpatrick adds that front-end business processes are increasingly being fueled by the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, such as machine learning, deep learning, and other technology designed to automatically capture, input, and classify unstructured data, then route to the appropriate enterprise application. These AI-enabled approaches are known collectively as cognitive RPA.
-----
More on this report can be found at Tractica.
The key industry sectors that are embracing RPA implementations include financial services & banking, utilities & telecommunications, retail & commercial, and healthcare & insurance. The market opportunity for RPA will be largest in Europe during the forecast period, with Asia Pacific and North America not far behind.
“New use cases for RPA are being implemented at companies around the world,” says principal analyst Keith Kirkpatrick, “focused on both back-end processes, such as accounting, billing management, customer onboarding, and validating data, as well as customer-facing, or front-end processes, such as automated customer service management or contract initiation and management.”
Kirkpatrick adds that front-end business processes are increasingly being fueled by the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, such as machine learning, deep learning, and other technology designed to automatically capture, input, and classify unstructured data, then route to the appropriate enterprise application. These AI-enabled approaches are known collectively as cognitive RPA.
-----
More on this report can be found at Tractica.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments