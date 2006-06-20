Orbotech provides LDI Demo room<br>and response center for PCB Industry

Orbotech has announced the completion of a demo room for its laser direct imaging systems in Taiwan.



The company also announced the implementation of a customer response centre in China as part of its corporate strategy in the printed circuit board industry.



In the last several years, laser direct imaging has become a leading technology in the PCB industry. The LDI demo room is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2006 at Orbotech's office in Taoyuan, Taiwan.



Orbotech has assigned five experienced engineers and a senior sales support manager to work in the LDI demo room. Their jobs are to make sure that customers are well informed of the new technology, that the flow of the process is proper and to respond to inquiries asked by the manufacturers. PCB007 reports.