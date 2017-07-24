© Zollner

Zollner expands Zandt location for more production

German EMS-provider Zollner Elektronik AG is expanding its main production facility in Zandt with a 12'500 sqm production hall. The new production is dedicated to the manufacturing of medical products (FDA approved).

To finance this construction project - aimed at sustainable defelopment in the German district of Cham - Zollner invests over EUR 15 million. This will also mean further job increases at the location. "This new expansion has become necessary due to a steady increase in customer requirements as well as those from local and international markets, including adequat cleanroom production", a press release states.



A part of the production is scheduled to start during the first quarter of 2018.



The new building will accommodates 65 office and 220 production staff.