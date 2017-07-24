© VirTex

VirTex invests in a Juki FX-3 Placer

Brad Heath, CEO and owner of EMS-provider VirTex, has taken delivery of a Juki FX-3 Speed Placer.

VirTex has three facilities, two in the United States (Texas and Wisconsin) and another in Mexico. Their new equipment will be situated within their Wisconsin facility, a 60,000 sq. ft. manufacturing site and home to six SMT lines.



Mr. Upinder Singh, Vice President and General Manager of the VirTex facility in Wisconsin stated; “We believe in Juki and, as a company, they support our ‘Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)’ vision. When you buy Juki, you know that you are buying reliability and a quality which is complemented and supported by the highest level of customer service. At VirTex we pride ourselves on being our OEM customers trusted technology partner, and as such, we know that Juki and their products are a good fit for VirTex and bring valued brand synergy.”



Bob Black, CEO of Juki Automation Systems commented; "We are pleased that our long-time customer VirTex has added our FX-3 high-speed placement system in their Wisconsin facility. While this system will increase placement volumes, it also is quite flexible in both component range and in change-over time from job to job. This will allow VirTex to increase their throughput, while not losing the flexibility to handle a wide variety of projects. With the high up-time and durability of this system, VirTex can count on high productivity for many years to come. We thank them for our many years of partnership, and look forward to many more."