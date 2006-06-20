Professional legend printing for PCB prototypes

The new LPKF ProLegend is a fast, and easy to use system designed to create professional legend print on PCB prototypes.

This environmentally friendly product does not require screen printing and comes with all the necessary tools and consumables included. The LPKF ProLegend requires very little training; a user with no previous knowledge can master the system immediately and effectively.



The LPKF ProLegend allows legend printing to be an easy in-house process, increasing security and eliminating production delays. Legend print can be added to a circuit board instantly through a simple process. Before applying the legend print a solder mask can be applied with the LPKF ProMask system, allowing instant turnaround.