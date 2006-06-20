Anglia signs agreement with Bulgin

Anglia has announced that it has signed a UK and Ireland distribution agreement with connector and emech manufacturer Bulgin.

The Bulgin product range includes IP68 'Buccaneer' waterproof connectors, IEC connectors and cord sets, 'Polysnap' mains inlet modules, as well as a range of battery and fuse holders, EMI filters, indicators and vandal resistant security switches.



"The name Bulgin is synonymous with high performance connectors for use in challenging environments, and we expect it to be a great asset to us to be able to include these world-class components in our product offering," said Anglia's Sales Director Jim Ward.



Commented John Jonas, Distribution Sales Manager for Bulgin, "Anglia has particularly impressed us with their strong design-in capabilities, along with their excellent reputation for customer service. The way in which they balance their portfolio - to offer complementary rather than competing products - is also very appealing to us."