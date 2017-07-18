© ZVEI

PCB industry booming in May 2017

Turnover reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region was exceptionally high in May. It closed with a sequential plus of 25 percent, writes industry association ZVEI.

YTD, sales growth was almost nine percent. For 2017, only March turnover was marginally higher, with May having had two working days less. Order intake increased with 42 percent YoY. YTD, the order intake stands 20 percent higher than that recorded for the same period in 2016.



The book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.16.



The number of people employed within the PCB industry increased with 6.7 percent compared to May 2016.