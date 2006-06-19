Motorola signs David Beckham

Motorola has announced the signing of the hottest property in professional football as a global brand ambassador.

The three-year collaboration with David Beckham will kick-off with major activities across Asia including advertising appearances and extensive retail promotions rolled out across the network of Motorola stores and distributors throughout the region.



The deal also includes the ability to embed exclusive Beckham content - such as screen savers and video clips of the star in action - in Motorola handsets.



Beckham will commence his brand ambassador role with immediate effect and will be seen exclusively carrying Motorola products during the upcoming World Cup campaign.