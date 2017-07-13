© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Mycronic's customers continue to replace older mask writers

Swedish Mycronic AB has received the ninth order from yet another customer in Asia for a mask writer replacing an older system for manufacturing of display photomasks.

The price level for a replacement mask writer built on the Prexision platform is normally in the range of USD 12–16 million depending on the configuration and type of system traded in. The system is scheduled to be delivered during the second half of 2018.



”More and more of our customers want to secure a long term service solution, which at the same time allow them to increase productivity. That is why our customers continue the exchange of older systems, ” says Magnus Råberg, Sr VP & General Manager Pattern Generators at Mycronic AB.