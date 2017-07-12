© NEO Tech Electronics Production | July 12, 2017
NEO Tech invests in new facility – consolidates Massachusetts operations
EMS provider NEO Tech plans to combine its two existing New England locations into a single site with the aim of creating a more efficient operation offering customers improved service from a consolidated team.
The Wilmington and Springfield, Massachusetts facilities will be relocated into one centrally-located facility in Westborough, Massachusetts, the company writes in a press release.
According to the company the Westborough location is ideal for the growing market demands within the northeast region. The location offers a balance of skilled labor, strong concentration of technology based OEM’s and proximity to the innovation centers within New England. The new NEO Tech location features a total space of 198’000 square-feet, with 128’000 square-feet of manufacturing space and scalable to meeting the continued growth being seen.
“NEO Tech is listening to our customers within geographic corridors of innovation such as the Boston market as they require product development and manufacturing stabilization locally,” said David Brakenwagen, NEO Tech Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “Our internal infrastructure enables these companies to launch their mature products to lower cost regions as required for higher production levels. Managing this end-to-end process is a tremendous value to our customer base.”
“NEO Tech’s presence in the New England area has grown significantly,” said James Howe, NEO Tech Vice President of New England Operations. “We are combining our two existing facilities into one larger site to better support our customers and increase capacity. The Westborough site will allow us to further invest and localize our infrastructure for the success of our customers.”
Consolidation of the Wilmington facility manufacturing is now underway and expected to be complete in late July. Final consolidation is expected to be completed in the later part of the year.
According to the company the Westborough location is ideal for the growing market demands within the northeast region. The location offers a balance of skilled labor, strong concentration of technology based OEM’s and proximity to the innovation centers within New England. The new NEO Tech location features a total space of 198’000 square-feet, with 128’000 square-feet of manufacturing space and scalable to meeting the continued growth being seen.
“NEO Tech is listening to our customers within geographic corridors of innovation such as the Boston market as they require product development and manufacturing stabilization locally,” said David Brakenwagen, NEO Tech Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “Our internal infrastructure enables these companies to launch their mature products to lower cost regions as required for higher production levels. Managing this end-to-end process is a tremendous value to our customer base.”
“NEO Tech’s presence in the New England area has grown significantly,” said James Howe, NEO Tech Vice President of New England Operations. “We are combining our two existing facilities into one larger site to better support our customers and increase capacity. The Westborough site will allow us to further invest and localize our infrastructure for the success of our customers.”
Consolidation of the Wilmington facility manufacturing is now underway and expected to be complete in late July. Final consolidation is expected to be completed in the later part of the year.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments