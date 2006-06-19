Concoat has changed its<br>name to HumiSeal Europe

Following its acquisition last year by HumiSeal's parent company Chase Corporation, Concoat Limited has changed its name to HumiSeal Europe Limited from June 1 st 2006



Concoat Limited, the UK conformal coatings supplier, has been manufacturing HumiSeal products for the European marketplace for over 25 years, and is highly respected in the recommendation and supply of coating products to suit customers' ever-changing needs.



HumiSeal has been supplying conformal coatings since the late 1950s and today offers a range of over 60 coatings, thinners, strippers, masking and cleaning materials as well as offering custom formulations to meet individual specifications.



Therefore, this name change reflects the joining of two market leaders in the supply of conformal coatings and associated materials to the electronics industry.



Managing Director, David Greenman, concludes: "As our customers become increasingly globalised and expand to meet the needs of their customers, so this move will enable us to evolve to continually meet their needs."