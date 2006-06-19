Electronics Production | June 19, 2006
Nokia, Siemens to merge units
Nokia and Siemens announced that they intend to merge the Networks Business Group of Nokia and the carrier-related operations of Siemens into a new company, to be called Nokia Siemens Networks.
The 50-50 joint venture will create a global leader with strong positions in important growth segments of fixed and mobile network infrastructure and services.
The combined company is positioned to lead the development and implementation of revenue-generating and cost-saving products and services via its scale and global reach. Nokia Siemens Networks will have one of the world's best research and development teams with the ability to invest in next generation fixed and mobile product platforms and services. The new company will have a world-class fixed-mobile convergence capability, a complementary global base of customers, a deep presence in both developed and emerging markets, and one of the industry's largest and most experienced service organizations.
"We believe the partnership with Siemens is the most effective way to build the scale and broad product portfolio necessary to compete globally and create value for shareholders," said Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, CEO of Nokia. "The communications industry is converging, and a strong and independent Nokia Siemens Networks will be ideally positioned to help customers lower costs and grow revenue while managing the challenges of converging technology." Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo will serve as chairman of Nokia Siemens Networks.
"This joint venture is an important step to strengthen our position in the market sustainably and to enable us to offer the best state of the art converged technologies and services to our customers," said Klaus Kleinfeld, CEO of Siemens. "This combination creates a leading industry player with immediate strength, excellent potential for growth and well-positioned to improve future profitability."
