Mitel completes acquisition of Toshiba Unified Communications Systems business

Mite has completed the acquisition of certain assets, inventory and support obligations from Toshiba Corporation’s Unified Communications business. The announcement follows the MoU signed by the two companies on May 11, 2017.

Effective immediately, Toshiba customers and partners have a clear path forward with Mitel, including ongoing access to existing Toshiba products and services. In addition, to ensure business continuity, a key group of Toshiba sales, support and R&D employees will join Mitel and will continue to provide support to existing Toshiba customers and partners. The transaction also includes a transition services agreement to provide product and service continuity, the companies state in a press release.



The transaction reflects Mitel’s strategy to focus on expanding its position in the UCC market as digital transformation accelerates demand for cloud-based business communications solutions and business productivity applications are reshaping organisations globally.



“In a rapidly changing and opportunity rich technology landscape, Mitel is helping customers find a seamless path forward whether in the cloud, on premise or a hybrid of both,” said Rich McBee, CEO of Mitel. “We are excited to officially welcome Toshiba customers, partners and employees to the Mitel family.”