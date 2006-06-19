NIKA GmbH to be acquired by Flomerics

NIKA the provider of general purpose fluid flow and heat transfer simulation software for engineers, announced the proposed acquisition by Flomerics Group plc.

The companies will merge their businesses and market their combined product portfolio of simulation tools around the world. Flomerics as the market leader in thermal analysis for electronics with its flagship product FLOTHERM has a well established global sales network and will help NIKA to significantly expand sales into countries such as the USA and the UK.



NIKA's Managing Director, Roland Feldhinkel, said: "We are very excited to become a part of Flomerics Group. Flomerics has achieved clear market leadership in physical design of electronics, and we are confident that Flomerics global presence and sales and marketing strengths will help us make the most of NIKA's world-leading technology. Our senior management has been deeply involved in the preparation of the proposed acquisition and will take up key positions in the new company. We are eager to take up the challenge and leverage all the opportunities that arise for us out of this deal."



Flomerics' Chief Executive, Gary Carter, added: "The proposed NIKA acquisition helps us consolidate Flomerics' leading position in our core markets such as electronic thermal analysis, and at the same time opens up a whole new market opportunity in putting complex CFD technology into the hands of mechanical designers. NIKA brings us new, cutting-edge technology, new products, new customers, and new strategic partnerships. Flomerics can immediately increase sales of EFD.Lab in many territories through our global sales infrastructure."