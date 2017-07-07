© BMZ Poland

BMZ Poland moves into new building in Gliwice

In the middle of July approximately 650 employees of the BMZ Group in Poland will move into the new company building 'Alberta Einsteina'.

"With the new building, we are very well positioned for the rapidly growing market for lithium-ion battery systems. We can further expand our production. E-busses are increasingly used in the public sector, which makes this sector especially interesting for us", explains Sven Bauer, CEO & Founder of the BMZ Group.



"We invested about EUR 20 million in the new building for BMZ Poland," says Bauer. "We started construction in 2016 and now, 1.5 years later, we are moving in."



BMZ Poland focuses on the development of e-bus batteries for the public transport sector. BMZ Poland was founded in 2010, had a turnover of about USD 88.9 million in 2016 and employs about 650 employees. By the end of 2017, more than 300 workers will work in production at BMZ in Poland, a press release states.