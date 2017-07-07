© Sanmina

Bob Eulau to head Sanmina

EMS-provider Sanmina has appointed Bob Eulau as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective October 2, 2017. Concurrently, Jure Sola will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

"Bob and I have collaborated for the last eight years and he has been instrumental in the successful transformation of Sanmina, making this a perfect time for him to become Sanmina's next Chief Executive Officer," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Bob has a deep understanding of Sanmina's strategy, customer focus, technology offerings and day-to-day execution. I am confident we've selected a strong leader. Bob's wealth of experience and strong leadership are invaluable to the strategic direction of Sanmina and are precisely what Sanmina needs for a successful future."



"Jure's vision and leadership have built Sanmina into a strong leader in the electronics manufacturing industry. Jure and Sanmina are held in the highest regard by our customers, employees and shareholders," said Bob Eulau. "This is an exciting time for Sanmina as we work with excellent customers and execute well. Our technical capabilities, geographic footprint and financial strength position us well for the future. The key to our future success is the talent and passion of our employees around the world. I couldn't be more honored to lead Sanmina into its next chapter."