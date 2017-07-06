© daimler Electronics Production | July 06, 2017
Daimler builds battery factory in Beijing
The German company is continuing to pursue its electric offensive and is gearing up for local production of electric vehicles with the construction of a battery factory in China.
The new factory is a project of Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. (BBAC), the Sino-German production joint venture between Daimler and BAIC Motor.
“Building another premium eBattery factory is the next step in the implementation of our electric strategy. Thus, we have the first foreign location in our global battery production network. The local production of batteries is crucial in order to meet the demand for electric vehicles flexibly and efficiently,” says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain, in a press release.
Daimler and BAIC intend to jointly invest a total of RMB five billion (about EUR 655 million) in the production of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) under the Mercedes-Benz brand and in battery localization at the site. This includes a three-digit million investment (Euro) for the battery production by the joint venture. Local production of battery-powered vehicles is scheduled to start by 2020, the company states in the release.
“We are investing in the world’s largest market for Battery Electric Vehicles,” says Hubertus Troska, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Greater China. “By 2025, the Chinese market will have a substantial share in sales of Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles. Therefore, local production will be key to the success of our EV portfolio, and crucial to flexibly serving local demand for electric vehicles.”
The battery factory will be part of the global battery production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars, in which Daimler invests a total amount of around one billion euros. The network already includes the site in Kamenz, Saxony, existing since 2010, at which a second battery factory is currently built with an investment of around EUR 500 million according to latest standards.
With the experiences of the current battery production, employees as multiplicators from Kamenz will support the construction of the new battery factory in Beijing thereby supporting the expansion of the production network. According to the company the battery production plant in Beijing will combine newest industry standards and latest production facilities with industry 4.0 technologies.
The cells for the new plant’s batteries will be from China.
“Building another premium eBattery factory is the next step in the implementation of our electric strategy. Thus, we have the first foreign location in our global battery production network. The local production of batteries is crucial in order to meet the demand for electric vehicles flexibly and efficiently,” says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain, in a press release.
Daimler and BAIC intend to jointly invest a total of RMB five billion (about EUR 655 million) in the production of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) under the Mercedes-Benz brand and in battery localization at the site. This includes a three-digit million investment (Euro) for the battery production by the joint venture. Local production of battery-powered vehicles is scheduled to start by 2020, the company states in the release.
“We are investing in the world’s largest market for Battery Electric Vehicles,” says Hubertus Troska, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Greater China. “By 2025, the Chinese market will have a substantial share in sales of Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles. Therefore, local production will be key to the success of our EV portfolio, and crucial to flexibly serving local demand for electric vehicles.”
The battery factory will be part of the global battery production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars, in which Daimler invests a total amount of around one billion euros. The network already includes the site in Kamenz, Saxony, existing since 2010, at which a second battery factory is currently built with an investment of around EUR 500 million according to latest standards.
With the experiences of the current battery production, employees as multiplicators from Kamenz will support the construction of the new battery factory in Beijing thereby supporting the expansion of the production network. According to the company the battery production plant in Beijing will combine newest industry standards and latest production facilities with industry 4.0 technologies.
The cells for the new plant’s batteries will be from China.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments