Norway wants to ban all<br>brominated flame retardants

It seems like the Norwegian authorities wants to follow the Swedish sample and implement stringent restrictions for the use of flame retardants.

According to the Norwegian electronics magazine elektronikk the Norwegian authorities is preparing restrictions that will ban the use of all brominated flame retardants, even those who are exempted from the RoHS directive.



This news came as a shock to the Norwegian industry and there has been very strong reactions within the Norwegian electronics industry.



"Since even the compounds who are exempted from the RoHS directive will be banned in Norway this will result in that we won´t be able to import any electronics", Abelia´s Knut Aune warns.



"This will turn out to be a disaster for the industry", he adds.