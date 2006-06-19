BCD Electro to recycle Ericsson´s electronics

BCD Electro has extended its cooperation with Ericsson regarding recycling of their electronics.

BCD will remove and sell certain electronics components which not will be traceable to Ericsson while components with classified information will be destroyed and recycled with the other electronics.



"We are happy to continue our relations with a world class company and expecting this to increase our turnover", BCD Electro´s manager Bob Harris told EMSNow.