Electronics Production | July 04, 2017
Nanoco receives supply order for CFQD resin
Nanoco Group plc, developer and manufacturer of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials, has received its first commercial order from Wah Hong Industrial Corporation.
The CFQD resin products, which will be produced in Nanoco’s manufacturing facility in Runcorn and delivered to Wah Hong, will be converted into films by Wah Hong and supplied to an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for usage in TV and monitor products.
This first order is for initial production, which is expected to ramp up over the coming months. Nanoco and Wah Hong expect that products containing Nanoco’s CFQD resin will begin appearing in the international display market during the second half of the 2017 calendar year.
Further demonstrating the Group’s continued momentum, Nanoco confirms that its CFQD technology is now being evaluated in 16 active TV and monitor programmes with 13 major OEMs (4 April 2017: 14 active programmes with 9 OEMs).
C P Yeh, President of Wah Hong Industrial Corp, said: “We are pleased to announce our first orders for Nanoco’s CFQD resin following an extensive trial sampling programme performed over recent months. As a business, we recently invested in a new, wider coating line that will enable films large enough to fit 100 inch TVs to be produced and we remain on track to commence production of CFQD films for our customers during the second half of 2017."
Michael Edelman, CEO of Nanoco, adds: "After announcing in April that Nanoco is engaged with more near term commercial opportunities than at any time in its history, I am delighted to confirm the first commercial orders of our CFQD resin for delivery in July 2017. This represents a significant milestone for our business and justification of the commercial potential for Nanoco’s cadmium-free quantum dot technology in the international display industry. We are confident that the scale of orders should increase over the coming months. In light of increasing global regulations restricting the use of cadmium, including the imminent ban by the European Commission of cadmium in display products, manufacturers across the world are seeking more sustainable solutions that still deliver outstanding color performance."
