Ericsson to expand Avea´s GSM network

Ericsson was selected by Turkish operator Avea to expand capacity and coverage of its GSM network by the end of 2006. The contract value is USD 85 million.

Cuneyt Turktan, CEO of Avea, says: "Ericsson's high-quality solutions, which bring down the total cost of ownership, and our experience with Ericsson's local support are the main reasons for our continuous choice."



Jan Kemvall, president of Ericsson Turkey, says: "We are proud to keep our position as Avea's main telecommunications supplier and partner in this competitive market."



Other expansion contracts between Ericsson and Avea were signed in 2002 for the operator's GSM network in seven major Turkish cities and in 2005.



The total number of subscribers worldwide is more than 2.3 billion, of which 2 billion are GSM. Ericsson is the market leader in GSM/WCDMA family.