Note becomes myFC’s volume manufacturing partner

After a period of close collaboration, Note has been selected as myFC’s volume manufacturing partner. Production will be at Note’s unit in China, with scheduled start-up in the third quarter of this year.

Swedish innovator myFC develops green energy solutions and is a world leader in micro fuel cells. Its product JAQ Hybrid, which Note will manufacture, is a powerbank for smartphones containing a fuel cell and battery, enabling it to create and store energy.



"Sustainable energy solutions are an interesting and important segment. We have participated in the prototyping phase in Sweden, and will start volume production in China, which demonstrates that customers value our contemporary, rational offering. The potential for Note is substantial, and this technology presents opportunities in several segments," commented Per Ovrén, CEO and President of Note.



"myFC’s vision is to make green energy constantly available, and we’re looking forward to starting our partnership with Note," responded Michael Glantz, CPO of myFC.