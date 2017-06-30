© danutek

Danutek adds to headcount

Distributor Danutek, the daughter company of Altus, is increasing its presence in Europe with expansion plans taking place at both the Balkans and Hungary sites.

Altus opened a new office located in Sofia, Bulgaria. Danutek Balkans Srl General Manager, Marian Gavrila said: “We have grown a very successful business within the Balkans region and have strong relationships with our customers. With this in mind, we wanted to concentrate our efforts in the Bulgarian area and increase our network within the region."



“Many of our customers have recently opened facilities in Eastern Europe and, to better serve this market, we decided to open an office in Sofia to manage business in Bulgaria, and have recently appointed a dedicated sales and technical support staff."



As well as increased development in Eastern Europe, Altus is also creating a sales and support business branch in Macedonia for Danutek Hungary Kft.



Danutek Hungary Kft, General Manager, Csaba Berta said: “Several global manufacturers have opened new operations in the country, and all expect and demand the levels of after sales support, common in the countries where they already have manufacturing plants."



“This is a good opportunity to develop the business of some of our key suppliers in this market, and to be able to leverage the technical knowledge that our support team have gained to benefit our customers as they expand into new regions in Europe.”

-----



image: General Manager Csaba Berta (centre) with team members Tamas Terenyi and Abel Boldizar