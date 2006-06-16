PCB | June 16, 2006
GSPK Circuits take the HASL out of RoHS
GSPK Circuits Ltd has become the first PCB manufacturer in the UK to receive the prestigious BSI RoHS Trusted Service Kitemark.
GSPK Circuits Ltd based in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire has been supplying the global electronics industry with printed circuit boards for more than 40 years. Over this time, the company has built up a reputation for providing quality engineering and manufacturing processes.
The Kitemark, awarded only to companies that can demonstrate robust internal processes that manage the supply of RoHS approved products, was rightfully earned by GSPK Circuits who embarked on a development process allowing them to prove, through continuous independent assessment, that the Kitemark can be both achieved and maintained.
Andrew Cook, Quality Manager said: "The BSI RoHS Kitemark now stands alongside GSPK Circuit's other collection of industry standards which include ISO9001:2000, TS16949, BS EN 123 000, BS EN 123 100, BS EN 120 200 and UL 94 V-0 which provides constant re-assurance to our customers."
GSPK Circuits Ltd prides itself on providing customers with on-time delivery and quality engineering into every process. The company has demonstrated their commitment to customers by supplying RoHS compliant PCBs, commissioning a new lead free HASL line by installing the CEMCO-FSL Quicksilver lead free hot air solder leveler. The new installation allows GSPK Circuits to supply the newest surface finish alternative for Nihon SN100C; a tin, copper and nickel alloy. This ensures a smooth transaction for customers in the run up to the RoHS conversion deadline on July 1st 2006.
GSPK Circuit's Managing Director, Steve Lloyd comments: "A little known fact about this process is that you can actually use your existing solder to secure components to the unleaded HASL finish making it easy to change your PCBs in good time for the July deadline." Steve adds: "GSPK Circuits are delighted to be able to assist our customers with the RoHS conversion."
