Nokia wins €23 million network expansion deal

Ethiopian Telecommunications Corporation (ETC) has selected Nokia to further expand its GSM and GPRS network, reinforcing Nokia as one of the leading network suppliers to ETC. The value of the deal is approximately 23 million euros.

Under an extension to the contract signed in August 2004, Nokia will supply and deploy an expansion of ETC's core and radio networks to boost network capacity and expand coverage, especially in the capital Addis Ababa and key roads leading from the eastern city of Awash. Deliveries will begin in February, with the completion of the network expansion targeted for May.



The deal includes equipment for expanding ETC's GSM and GPRS core and radio networks for full indoor and outdoor coverage in Addis Ababa, as well as coverage along economically vital roadways leading from Awash to the city of Mille continuing to Dessie and the national border with Djibouti. In addition to the network expansion, Nokia will deploy an expansion for the Nokia NetAct network management solution.



Nokia will also implement the Nokia Connect eRefill solution to enable electronic top-ups of prepaid accounts. This solution will provide ETC with a cost-efficient way of prompting growth of its subscriber base while increasing the availability and affordability of mobile telephony to Ethiopian subscribers.