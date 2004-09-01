Farnell gets wired

Farnell continues to underline its eBusiness leadership with 21 international websites now operational across the world. The announcement reinforces Farnell's significant expansion in the online arena, with electronic sales growing from between 1-2% two years ago, to 8% at present.

The roll-out of the websites (which will be managed centrally by Premier Farnell's Europe and Asia eCommerce Team out of the UK) is part of an investment by Premier Farnell to establish common IT platforms and systems, so that information and products can be made available to customers worldwide. Sitting at the centre of this is a global database of over 400,000 products, in which Farnell has invested an 140,000 man-hours to compile and clean over the past two years.

Neil Huddlestone, Tektronix Vice President for Europe, Middle East & Africa, notes: "The launch of the TDS1000 and TDS2000 families was extremely important for us, as they incorporate proven innovations from across our broad portfolio of oscilloscopes, delivering superior performance and unmatched ease-of-use in their class. A strategic partner of ours for several years, Farnell once again proved its world class marketing capabilities during the launch, both online and offline, and underlined its value to us as a key distributor."



The new websites are a clear example of Farnell's technology strategy supporting the company's overall drive for ever higher standards of customer service and customised solutions, according to Matt Toogood, Strategic Marketing Director, Premier Farnell Europe & Asia Pacific: "We've been working hard to achieve tight alignment of Farnell's business systems and to provide the highest standards of service to all of our customers around the world. The Farnell customer proposition essentially involves two factors - high service quality and a choice of sales channels - both of which are clearly demonstrated in today's announcement, underlining the leadership of the company in eBusiness."



Farnell now has websites for the following 21 countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.