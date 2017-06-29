© ruag space Electronics Production | June 29, 2017
RUAG Space Sweden opens new facility in Linköping
RUAG Space inaugurated its new production facility in Linköping in Sweden. This expansion doubles the company's capacity in Linköping and meets a strong order volume, both in the commercial and institutional market.
The high bay facility stretches over 4'000m2, and will be a core element in RUAG Space’s manufacturing process for launcher adapters, dispensers and satellite separation systems.
On the latest Ariane 5 flight for example, RUAG Space provided an enhanced, 50 percent lighter version of its payload adapter system, optimized for new all-electrical satellites. For the global constellation OneWeb, dispensers from Linköping will bring a total of 32 satellites per launch into orbit. Furthermore, the site in Linköping delivers sounding rocket guidance systems – with both NASA and ESA relying on these advanced RUAG Space technologies.
Jörgen Remmelg, General Manager of RUAG Space in Linköping, commented: ”In today’s growing and fast-paced space market, our customers have even higher expectations – in terms of efficient processes and flexible delivery. Having started construction only a year ago, we can now present a tailor made space factory with all new infrastructure that is fundamental for our continued development in Linköping. We are for sure ready to take on new business with this additional capability – contributing critical products to European and US space missions.”
Overall, RUAG Space employs around 500 staff in Sweden, thereof 100 in Linköping. The Swedish headquarters are in Gothenburg, which specializes in the design and manufacturing of digital electronics, microwave electronics and antennas.
images: Jörgen Remmelg (right) from RUAG Space during a tour through the RUAG Space facilities in Linköping. / Elisabeth Nilsson (Country Governor for Östergötland) and Olle Norberg (Director General of the Swedish National Space Board) during the ribbon cutting.
