Daqri partners with Flex

Flex and LA-based Augmented Reality (AR) platform specialist Daqri have entered into an agreement to manufacture Augmented Reality headsets at the Flex facility in Cork, Ireland, beginning this summer.

In addition to manufacturing Daqri Smart Glasses, Flex will manage logistics directly to the consumer and provide after-market services including repair and maintenance.



Daqri Smart Glasses provide a visual computing medium which allows the wearers to see guided work instructions or, in remote expert mode, see and write on their co-worker's field of view and give guidance. Daqri Smart Glasses are supported by a 6th Generation Intel Core M7 Processor and an Intel RealSense Camera LR200.



“The pace of growth across our Augmented Reality platform continues to accelerate,” said Daqri founder and CEO Brian Mullins. “It’s now time for Daqri to scale operations to meet our customer demand. By working with Flex, not only do we get access to a global system of production and logistics, but we get a true innovation partner as we build the future of Augmented Reality. That’s very powerful.”



“Augmented Reality continues to gain momentum in both consumer and enterprise markets,” said Mike Dennison, president, Consumer Technologies Group at Flex. “We are excited to be partnering with Daqri, a leader in AR innovation that is focused on delivering technologies that redefine what is humanly possible.”