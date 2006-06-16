Inventec receives notebook orders<br>from Fujitsu-Siemens

According to the Chinese-language EDN the EMS provider Inventec has now for the first time received notebook orders from Fujitu-Siemens.

Inventec said to have received notebook orders from Fujitsu-Siemens for the first time. The size of the orders from Fujitsu-Siemens is yet unknown but the EDN said that Inventec's total notebook shipments for the first half of this year will reach 3 million units, and in the second half it will ship 4 million units.