Foxconn invests in China

ODM giant Foxconn not only eyes the US; China will - it seems - also get a share of the investment projects.

The Foxconn Technology Group will invest CNY 25 billion (EUR 3,3 billion), aimed at seven construction projects in Kunshan. Local media reports suggest that agreements with the government of Kunshan City have already been signed.



The investment covers - among other things - R&D and manufacturing of optical fiber connection, charging devices of new energy vehicles and multifunctonal adapters, R&D and the manufacturing of lithium batteries, R&D and manufacturing of new alloy materials, materials for semiconductor components, new electronic components and the assembly and production of solar cells.