BASF ramps up expanded compounding plant

On June 21, 2017, BASF put the expanded compounding plant at BASF’s Schwarzheide site in Germany into operation.

With the expansion of the plant up to 70'000 tons more Ultramid (PA: polyamide) and Ultradur (PBT: polybutylene terephthalate) can be produced each year. This is a further step in the capacity expansions with which BASF is responding to the rising global demand for engineering plastics.



About 50 new jobs will be created.



“The bigger plant enables us to accompany our customers’ growth in the long run, at the highest technical level and with the best plastics,” says Jürgen Becky, since May 1st, 2017 head of BASF’s business unit Performance Materials Europe. “The expanded plant represents state of the art technology in the plastics market and gives us even more flexibility in our production process.”



The engineering plastics are used to make high-performance components for the automotive, electrical and electronics industries, and others. The components include sensors and connectors.