3D circuit layouts with new laser technology

LPKF Laser & Electronics has developed the LPKF-LDS (laser direct structuring) process which makes it possible to create three-dimensional conducting wires.

LPKF-LDS process helped HARTING Mitronics to win the Hermes Award winner for 2006 since the LPKF-LDS process was used to create a passive transponder RFID HARfid LT86 with a read range of up to five meters.



The new LKPF-LDS process is now used to create antennas for RFID and mobile handset applications.