TiaLinx, Inc. Announces Phase II DARPA Award

TiaLinx, Inc., a developer of the Wafer Scale Antenna Module (WSAM) for advanced radar and Gbps wireless communication, today announced that it has been awarded a Phase II contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

The objective of this program with DARPA is to develop electronic components for wafer-scale integration of phased-array antenna systems, focusing on distribution of radio frequency (RF) and control signals. Compared to the conventional phased array technology, the WSAM offers a significant reduction in cost, weight, volume, and power consumption, and enhances manufacturing precision.



A typical WSAM is a planar array of small antenna elements spaced one-half of a wavelength apart in two dimensions. Behind each antenna is an electronic element that controls transmit and receive functions of signals at desired frequency range and directions.



Dr. Fred Mohamadi, Founder and CEO of TiaLinx, commented, "We are very excited about this Phase II award from DARPA, as it enables development of highly integrated miniature wireless transmitters and receivers in a Silicon wafer. This implementation paves the road to introduce phased array systems of future that will revolutionize advancements in multi-discipline DOD industries and enhance our presence in emerging commercial wireless Gbps markets."



High resolution RF beamforming technology of TiaLinx addresses applications such as early warning radar, ad hoc communication, point-to-point and point-to-multipoint wireless connectivity, radiometry and passive-medical imaging, mobility aids for the visually impaired, homeland security and surveillance, and collision avoidance systems.