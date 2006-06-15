Slovakia, Poland fighting about a Dell plant

Poland and Slovakia are possible locations for a new plant of the computer producer Dell. The two countries are now struggling to win the opportunity to create several thousands of jobs.

No decision has yet been made because Dell is looking at more countries in the region. The new plant, which may employ several thousand people, could be built near Nitra, close to Bratislava.



Today Dell has a call centre in Slovakia. It employs about 1,400 staff in Slovakia at present. Local media reports.