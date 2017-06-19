Comeback time - Atari lives once again

A lot of us had our very first gaming experience on an Atari system – and now a new generation might just have the same opportunity (probably with better graphics than we had though).

Earlier in June, a video surfaced titled “First look: A brand new Atari product. Years in the making.” Coming from a non-Atari website it was quickly dismissed by many as fake, also it didn’t release any real information, it was just a teaser.



However, according to an article in VentureBeat, Atari CEO Fred Chesnais revealed to the paper at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) that the company is indeed back.



“We’re back in the hardware business,” Fred Chesnais told the paper.



He declined to go into details about the console but said that it is based on PC technology. The company is still working on design and Atari will release more information at a later stage.