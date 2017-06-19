© artcp5 dreamstime.com

Medovex and 3 European deliveries

Medical device manufacturer Medovex has received its first three commercial orders for its DenerveX System from Germany, UK and Italy.

Manny Sablowski, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing, stated, "We are pleased to have already received three stocking orders from our distributors EDGE Medical of Manchester England, TCB Ortho Division of Germany, and AlfaMed of Porto San Giorgio, Italy. This early interest speaks to the high degree of anticipation of our soon to be performed first human case in the EU."



Patrick Kullmann, Medovex President and COO, stated, "Receiving multiple orders from three of our distributors so closely on the heels of our recent receipt of CE Mark clearly gives us reason for cautious optimism. We are pleased to be building atop of our recent accomplishment of receiving CE Mark, not just for our shareholders, but for all of those suffering from often debilitating lower back pain associated with Facet Joint Syndrome."



The DenerveX System, which will be delivered to European customers, consists of the DenerveX Device Kit, containing a single use medical device and the DenerveX Pro-40 Power Generator.