Mydata launches extended Flex feeder

MYDATA automation AB announces the new Adjustable Flex feeder 32-136, which extends the Flex feeder range to handle component tapes up to 136 mm wide.

This feeder can also be used to handle very deep and long tape pockets. “This is a truly versatile feeder for the extreme range of component tapes,” says Fredrik Moberg, Product Manager for feeders and mountheads at MYDATA. “It’s fast and easy to adjust the width by simply adjusting the position of one side of the feeder – no tools are required. To adjust the length of the tape pocket opening, you simply move the pitch bar backwards or forwards.



“In addition, this feeder can be used to handle exceptionally deep tape pockets,” explains Fredrik. “The standard configuration of the TMD Flex Magazine allows for up to 10mm deep tape pockets. But the magazine can easily be modified to handle up to 22* mm deep tape with the Flex feeder 32-136.”



The feeder is delivered with two sets of shafts. The operator can configure the feeder using either the long or short shafts, so that other Flex feeders can be fitted to the TMD Flex magazine at the same time.

The feeder also comes with an easy-to-follow manual for configuration and operation.



Information announced in a press release from MYDATA.