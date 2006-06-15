NOTE to acquire Norwegian PCB design firm

The Swedish EMS provider NOTE acquires the Norwegian Nordic-Printdesign AS and will thereby further strengthen its presence in Norway.

Nordic-Printdesign AS will be renamed to NOTE Oslo AS and by that facility a manufacturing unit for prototypes will be established. Nordic-Printdesign AS with offices in Stockholm and Oslo has eight employees and is offering PCB (Printed Circuit Board) design and other services falling naturally associated areas of the electronic industry in Norway and Scandinavia.