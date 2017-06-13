© sia

Global chip sales increased 21% YoY in April

A SIA industry forecast projects global chip sales will increase 11.5 percent in 2017 and 2.7 percent in 2018, followed by roughly flat sales in 2019.

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 31.3 billion for the month of April 2017, an increase of 20.9 percent from the April 2016 total of USD 25.9 billion and 1.3 percent more than last month’s total of USD 30.9 billion. April marked the global market’s largest year-to-year growth since September 2010. Additionally, a new WSTS industry forecast projects annual global market growth of 11.5 percent in 2017 and 2.7 percent in 2018, followed by a slight decrease of 0.2 percent in 2019.



“The global semiconductor market has grown at an impressive rate through the beginning of 2017, culminating with April’s year-to-year growth of 21 percent, the global market’s largest increase in nearly seven years,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “Although driven in part by tremendous growth in the memory market, sales of non-memory products also grew by double digits in April, and all major regional markets posted substantial year-to-year gains. The global market is projected to experience significant annual growth this year, with slower growth expected next year and roughly flat sales in 2019.”



Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in China (30.0 percent), the Americas (26.9 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (14.1 percent), Europe (12.7 percent), and Japan (12.0 percent). Compared with last month, sales were up slightly across all regions: Asia Pacific/All Other (2.0 percent), the Americas (1.8 percent), Japan (1.4 percent), China (0.7 percent), and Europe (0.5 percent).