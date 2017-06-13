© evertiq (illustration purpose only)

Scanfil Sweden gets Siplace P&P equipment

Due to increasing demand from existing and new customers, Scanfil will increase its surface mount placement capacity in Sweden by investing in an Siplace SX2-Serie from ASM.

The new investment enables both high-speeds mounting as well as fast rigging for maximum flexibility at the companies production site in Vellinge (Sweden) and will be up and running during July 2017.



"Sweden as well the whole Scandinavian Market is a strategically important market for Scanfil. This investment is in line with our strategic site set-up being 'Close to customers R&D-sites'. This new line answers to customer demands for speed and flexibility as it can pick and place all kind of surface mount component packages", a press release states.