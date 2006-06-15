Kitron in strategic agreement with MYDATA

In competition with international companies Kitron has signed a new contract with MYDATA automation AB. The agreement concerns manufacturing of mechatronic products. These will be produced in Kitron's factories in Flen and Kaunas.

- "The cost reduction combined with the quality of work as well as their experience with similar products have been essential for our choice of supplier", says Niclas Redlund, who is responsible for the deal in MYDATA.



- "Kitron is happy with having gained MYDATA's confidence to manufacture these products, and this shows that we are among the market leaders on this kind of complex products and on High Level Assembly", says Jonas Eklind, Managing Director of Kitron in Sweden.