© yuri arcurs / dreamstime.com

Balver Zinn partners with Repstronics for Mexico

Cobar Solder Products, a member of the Balver Zinn Group, and LLE Soluciones Quirmicas have appointed Repstronics as exclusive representative for Balver Zinn and Cobar brand products in Mexico.

Repstronics, based in Guadalajara, is a Mexican representative company with over 13 years of experience in the sale of equipment and consumables for the maquiladora industry.vRepstronics' Technical Center is located in Guadalajara and "allows efficient processing for customer applications and provides customers with optimized soldering solutions with the highest quality of materials and service", a press release reads.



Repstronics is currently adding a Technical Center in Juarez and is expanding the Technical Center in Queretaro.