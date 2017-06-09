© Mycronic

SMS invests in Mycronic equipment

SMS, a UK based Electronics Manufacturing Service Provider (EMS), recently made a significant investment to take their Product Development Centre for New Product Introduction (NPI) to a whole new level.

Mr Graham Shaw, Chief Operations Officer, SMS, states; “We believe that in the UK, SMS is at the forefront of innovation and product development. We ensure that existing Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and start-up OEMs are aware of how to conceptualise for commercialisation. We also offer them speed in a market, where maximising the time that their product is in front of their consumer counts, through our digital manufacturing services. I was delighted when my ‘new baby’ arrived.”



The new baby that Mr Shaw is referring to is the Mycronic MY600 Jet Printer and the Mycronic MY200SX Placement, for state-of-the-art development.



Ms. Sara Chandler of Mycronic said, “We’re delighted that SMS has selected our ground-breaking products to strengthen its NPI activities, and we’re confident that the MY600 and MY200SX we’ve supplied will give SMS a strong competitive advantage in today’s challenging EMS market. And, of course, SMS will also benefit from our renowned support services, which have been developed specifically to help Mycronic customers to get the best productivity and profitability from their equipment.”



“SMS strives to identify the right technologies, capabilities, capacities and flexibility required at the right time in the right product idea phase.” Mr Andrew Maddock, CEO confirmed. “This allows us to offer resources such as engineering, design for manufacturing, supply chain optimisation, prototyping, failure analysis, testing, production and transfer, whilst addressing current and emerging market needs.”