Acculogic acquires Scorpion Technologies

Acculogic's bid to purchase Scorpion Technologies has been accepted by the appointed trustees for Scorpion Technologies AG in Germany.

Based on the agreement made between Acculogic and the trustees of Scorpion Technologies AG, Acculogic has taken over key employees and assets of Scorpion Technologies AG including all existing and pending patents, registered trade marks, and copyrights. Acculogic GmbH, Hamburg, has been established as a new subsidiary of Acculogic Inc. to operate the new company. Acculogic GmbH will continue to support the existing installed base of customers and will maintain the current the portfolio of current products and trade marks including the Scorpion Flying Probe, In-line MDA, MDA and the X-matic software.



According to Saeed Taheri, the president of Acculogic Inc., " the businesses and products of Scorpion Technologies are aligned perfectly with those of Acculogic Inc. and this take over will place us in the leading position of board test market. The combined product portfolio of Acculogic Inc. and Scorpion Technologies, and continued investment in R&D, will provide a broad range of cutting edge manufacturing test solutions and very high value to customers across the world."