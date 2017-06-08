© electrolube

Electrolube India awarded ISO 9001-2015 certificate

Global electro-chemicals manufacturer, Electrolube, part of the H K Wentworth Group, has received a new Quality Management approval for its rapidly expanding operation in Bangalore.

Electrolube Managing Director, Ron Jakeman, comments, "We are delighted that our Indian operation has received this well recognised accreditation for Quality Management. In addition to our local technical support, strong manufacturing presence and great location, the ISO 9001-2015 approval is testament to our excellent team in India, headed up by Padmanabha Shaktivelu. The Indian market has enormous potential for growth with many opportunities for Electrolube’s speciality products. We actively seek to help customers find new solutions to old problems and ultimately plan to expand our manufacturing range and product mix at our Bangalore site."